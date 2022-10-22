Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $81.03 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135,023 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.37% of Tractor Supply worth $81,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.9% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day moving average of $198.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.