Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 106,515 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $83,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 38,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.60. 1,728,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average of $248.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

