Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 100975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $3,668,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,491 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.