Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of EPA RI opened at €172.35 ($175.87) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($139.03). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €186.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €185.58.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

