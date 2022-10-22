Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 3.1 %

EPA:RI opened at €172.35 ($175.87) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €186.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €185.58. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

