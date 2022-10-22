Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003168 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $79.28 million and $289,926.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010923 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 153,071,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,371,072 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
