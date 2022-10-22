Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,871 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

