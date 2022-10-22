Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 172.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after buying an additional 155,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.51. 6,780,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,434. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

