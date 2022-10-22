PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.82 and last traded at $87.91. 215,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 479,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.