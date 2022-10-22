Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $636,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 567,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

