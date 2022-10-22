Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

