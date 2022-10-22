Piper Sandler Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $96.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.74.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.