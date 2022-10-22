Piper Sandler Trims Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Price to $11.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

BRY opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

