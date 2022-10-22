Piper Sandler Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $8.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olaplex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Olaplex from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olaplex from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

