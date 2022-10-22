Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.08. 1,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

