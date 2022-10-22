PlayDapp Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $86.20 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

