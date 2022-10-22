Po.et Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Po.et token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $54,325.21 and $1.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Po.et

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

