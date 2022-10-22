Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $284.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.03. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $106,850,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after buying an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.