Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.50-$19.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY22 guidance to $18.50-19.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

POOL stock opened at $284.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.03.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pool by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

