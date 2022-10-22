POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Holdings Cut by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Articles

