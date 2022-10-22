Premia (PREMIA) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Premia has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003837 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $307,466.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

