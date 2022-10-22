Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Trading Down 1.2%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.71 and last traded at $59.90. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRBZF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

