Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,121.63.

Shell Trading Up 1.9 %

Shell stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The company has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.