Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMRGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 390,237 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $43,610,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.