Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 390,237 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $43,610,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

