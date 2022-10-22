Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,863 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,539,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,126 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

JEPI stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17.

