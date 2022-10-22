Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 219,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.63 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

