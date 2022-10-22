Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

IWO opened at $213.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

