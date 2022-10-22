Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $139.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.94. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

