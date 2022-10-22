Prom (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $90.49 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Prom has a market capitalization of $90.49 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.50 or 0.00028677 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,182.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003104 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022157 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00047297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.42951064 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,414,652.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

