Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roblox in a report issued on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

