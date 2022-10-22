Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for UBS Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in UBS Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 114,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $784,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 636,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

