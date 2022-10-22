Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.09.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

