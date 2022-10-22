Quantum Trading Up 77.1% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $181,074.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $4.25 or 0.00022157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 77.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,182.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003104 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00047297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.25027368 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,063.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

