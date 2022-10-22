QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $131,515.00

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $95.95 million and $131,515.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.76 or 1.00017091 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00047003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124581 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $132,647.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

