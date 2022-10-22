QUASA Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $99.44 million and $138,909.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00057241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124581 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $132,647.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

