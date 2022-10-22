Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.72-9.86, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.67 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.95 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

DGX opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.