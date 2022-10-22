Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.29.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

