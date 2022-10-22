RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $222.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,367.01 or 0.27911755 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010901 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

