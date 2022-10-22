Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $43.99 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

