RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $716.33.

RTLLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($610.20) to €619.00 ($631.63) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €975.00 ($994.90) to €860.00 ($877.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RTLLF opened at $553.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.63 and its 200-day moving average is $583.91. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $420.00 and a 12 month high of $1,037.07.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

