Raymond James Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $46.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELF. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,502.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,502.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,663 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,318. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

