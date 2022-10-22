Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.