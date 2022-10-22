Recharge Resources (OTC:SLLTF) Stock Price Down 29%

Recharge Resources Ltd. (OTC:SLLTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 29% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. 171,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 549,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Recharge Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources Ltd., a resource exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Brussels Creek property comprises 17 claims covering 1350.43 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining District, British Columbia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Pinchi Lake nickel project covering an area of 3,170.47 hectares located in central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

