Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Cap of $126.23 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Reef has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $126.23 million and $41.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.78 or 0.27843837 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,337,226,849 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

