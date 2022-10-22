Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Regions Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.52 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.
Regions Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.
Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
