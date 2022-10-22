Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.52 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

