Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Trading Down 7.5%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGRNF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Regis Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

Regis Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.