Relx (LON:REL) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 2,828 ($34.17) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price objective on Relx in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,586.13 ($31.25).

Relx Trading Up 0.6 %

LON REL opened at GBX 2,225 ($26.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,746.91. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,265.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,291.34.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Relx

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, insider June Felix bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.63) per share, for a total transaction of £44,080 ($53,262.45).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

