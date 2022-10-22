Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Renault stock opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Tuesday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($102.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

