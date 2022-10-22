Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 22nd (BLBD, CSWI, GFI, LOB, MCFT, PDS, PSTG, RELL, SXT, USEG)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 22nd:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.