Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 22nd (BLBD, CSWI, GFI, LOB, MCFT, PDS, PSTG, RELL, SXT, USEG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 22nd:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

