Resolute Financial LLC Acquires 351 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resolute Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $116.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.